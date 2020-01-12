Protesters in Iran bravely paid the ultimate insult to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei by walking on a regime poster image of his face Sunday night that had been taken down from its outdoor display. A video shows protesters walking, stomping, spitting on and tearing up the poster of Khamenei as it lay on the sidewalk.

A later post of the video gave the location as being in Tehran, with a protester quoted as contemptuously saying, “Burn that filth”

Also, a video shows protesters taking down a poster of slain Quds Force leader Major General Qassem Soleimani.

The protesters are risking death or imprisonment for these acts of defiance against the Islamist regime.

