Protesters in Iran bravely paid the ultimate insult to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei by walking on a regime poster image of his face Sunday night that had been taken down from its outdoor display. A video shows protesters walking, stomping, spitting on and tearing up the poster of Khamenei as it lay on the sidewalk.
Jan 12, 2020 at 21:06]#ایران تصویر خامنه ای در زیر گامهای مردم#اعتراضات_سراسری pic.twitter.com/ePjhOH6NOW
— Bamdad_Sepeed (@bamdad_sepeed) January 12, 2020
A later post of the video gave the location as being in Tehran, with a protester quoted as contemptuously saying, “Burn that filth”
“Jan 12 – Tehran, #Iran Ostad Moein Street Protesters tearing & stomping an image of @khamenei_ir. Voice says, “Burn that filth!”
Jan 12 – Tehran, #Iran
Ostad Moein Street
Protesters tearing & stomping an image of @khamenei_ir.
Voice says, “Burn that filth!#IranProtests2020 pic.twitter.com/DxgYyJvBoa
— Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) January 12, 2020
Also, a video shows protesters taking down a poster of slain Quds Force leader Major General Qassem Soleimani.
#حاج_قاسم_باز_کتلت_شد #نه_به_جمهوری_اسلامی pic.twitter.com/ErGW1MkCjj
— Dada Shastoni (@DadaShastoni) January 12, 2020
The protesters are risking death or imprisonment for these acts of defiance against the Islamist regime.
