An organization called Created Equal, which has exposed violent responses to its pro-life activism, has re-released a video that links abortion to Satanism.

Created Equal activists, as WND has reported, display the graphic results of America’s heavily taxpayer-subsidized abortion industry.

The video, “Abortion: A Doctrine of Demons,” contends abortion aligns with the tenets of Satan worshippers.

See the video (viewer discretion advised):

[embedded content]

The organization explained the production was temporarily halted by “attempts by Hollywood media elites to ban” it.

“Today, Created Equal Films re-released this short documentary exposing the troubling link between Satanism and abortion. The film uses several video clips from different sources including movies and news broadcasts. Attorneys for one large movie maker objected to the use of a clip from one of their movies writing; we ‘do not wish to be publicly associated with your views on the topic of your film – or indeed any views on either side of this highly contentious subject as this may have a negative effect on the reputation of our client.'”

The organization said “media elites” “don’t want us to expose the truth about abortion because it is the intentional killing of innocent people.”

“Americans don’t want to think about abortion. And they darned sure don’t want to be confronted with the mangled bodies that are the direct and undeniable consequence of our nation’s abortion-on-demand laws,” the organization said.

“They cringe when they see them because the picture pricks their conscience and forces them to admit the ugly truth about abortion.”

Created Equal argued it had “fair use”authority to include various segments of video.

The video shows many of the violent confrontations launched against Created Equal personnel by people who pass by their displays.

The responses include fury, anger, rage, violence, threats and praise for Satan.

One person triggered by the pro-life display stuck his hand in the face of a Created Equal activist and said, “Hail Satan bro.”

Another proudly declared “God” supported her through her abortion.

A previous video that included a montage of physical attacks by abortion supporters on the group’s peaceful pro-lifers remains available.

See the video (Warning: objectionable language):

[embedded content]

The group said at the time: “For abortion activists to promote dismembering young humans through abortion is to celebrate violence. Thus, violence is inherent to abortion advocacy. We thus should not be surprised when those who champion killing babies also assault those who stand between them and the victims.”

Harrington pointed out: “Pro-abortion activists are losing the argument, and instead of seeking civil debate they are escalating the violence on peaceful preborn defenders. … We will never cave to acts of violence or intimidation. We will return hate with love for mothers and their babies.”

WND reported a “feminist” at the University of Wisconsin at Madison was ticketed for allegedly assaulting Created Equal activists and spray-painting their signs.

[embedded content]

Another video came from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus, where a woman grabbed a sign out of the hands of Created Equal members and walked away with it.

To her dismay, however, the woman walked into the arms of a police officer and was arrested for larceny.

Caught red handed, she told the officer: “I was going to give it back.”

See the video:

[embedded content]

Previously, a student assaulted Created Equal intern Austin Beigel:

[embedded content]