When the U.S. Supreme Court created a right to abortion in the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, the majority opinion acknowledged the ruling would collapse if the “personhood” of the unborn child were to be established.

Now, the justices are being told bluntly that Roe is “obsolete.”

“Recent developments establish fetuses as human persons and render Roe and its progeny obsolete,” argued a friend-of-the-court brief filed by Thomas More Society.

It came in a case brought by abortionists against a Louisiana law requiring abortionists to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals in case of an emergency.

In the Roe case, Justice Harry Blackmun wrote in the majority opinion, “If this suggestion of personhood is established, [the pro-abortion] case, of course, collapses, for the fetus’ right to life would then be guaranteed specifically by the [14th] Amendment.”

James Dobson, president of Dr. James Dobson’s Family Talk and the James Dobson Family Institute, recently noted a Georgia heartbeat law disallowing abortion after an unborn infant’s heartbeat is detected.

Lawmakers, he said, “in defiance of the abortion industry and the mainstream media, stayed true to their convictions and the people of Georgia who elected them to office.”

“What makes Georgia’s heartbeat bill historic and so important to the wider pro-life fight, is that it acknowledges both biblical truth and natural rights by enshrining into law the inherent humanity of an unborn child,” he said.

Kentucky, Ohio and Mississippi adopted similar laws in 2019, and Missouri, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, New York, South Carolina, Alabama and West Virginia have bills in the works.

In addition, lawmakers in Alabama recently adopted a law that makes conducting an abortion punishable by up to 99 years in prison.

Mat Staver, chairman of Liberty Counsel, commended Alabama lawmakers for their work.

“Roe v. Wade has already ended the lives of more than 62 million children. While we cannot undo the horrendous damage that decades of legal precedence under Roe have caused, this bill is a significant step toward making the womb a safe place in Alabama again,” he said.

‘Out of touch’

Steve Jacobs, program director of Illinois Right to Life, said the Roe decision is “out of touch with the realities of today.”

“Contemporary science renders its assumptions obsolete. An overwhelming majority of Americans do not want unrestricted abortion on demand,” he said. “Unregulated abortion puts women at risk, and we believe that a disregard for women’s lives and safety contradicts all the progress that women have made in modern society, essentially devaluing the female sex.”

The brief filed in the Louisiana case points out:

Scientific, legal, and social developments have robbed Roe’s “viability” standard of its original justification.

A consensus of biologists (96%) now acknowledges that a human life begins at fertilization and a human fetus is, biologically speaking, a human being.

Even abortion doctors and proponents of abortion rights commonly admit that fetuses are human beings.

Views opposing the position that the biological view recognizes that a human’s life starts at fertilization are typically unscientific and ideological.

Thomas Olp, senior counsel for the Thomas More Society, said the Louisiana law “explicitly acknowledges that each human’s life begins at conception, and this position is backed up by science.”

“Because a human fetus is a human being, it warrants reasonable protection as a person under the Fourteenth Amendment,” he said. “The U.S. Constitution guarantees Louisiana, and all states, the right to protect its citizens regardless of their stage of development.”

The brief argues that the scientific assumptions at the time Roe was written “no longer prevail.”

That means the high court “is obliged to reconsider Roe in light of these changed circumstances.”

“The court should not continue to follow Roe and its progeny in view of Roe’s failure to acknowledge that a human fetus is a human being at all stages of the life cycle,” the brief said. “The 14th Amendment covers all human beings, including the preborn, and guarantees the due process right to life and equal protection of the laws.”

“The U.S. Constitution aims to ‘establish justice’ and ‘insure domestic tranquility … to ourselves and to our posterity.’ Our Declaration of Independence guarantees the ‘right to life.’ The court is the guardian of the Constitution and thus should take cognizance of the changes in culture, science, and law since Roe. The court should revise its abortion jurisprudence to allow Louisiana and other states to enact laws to protect and further the inalienable and constitutional rights of preborn human beings,” it said.