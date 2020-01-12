President TrumpDonald John TrumpUS troops knew about attack on al-Asad airbase, were able to take shelter: report Democrats expand ground game to woo Latinos in Nevada Trump tweets message of support to Iranian protesters: ‘Your courage is inspiring’ MORE in a tweet on Sunday bemoaned the “stigma” of impeachment as Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiSunday shows preview: Lawmakers mull Trump’s war power, next steps with Iran Democrats conflicted over how to limit Trump’s war powers Trump assails ‘Impeachment Hoax’ in Saturday morning tweets MORE (D-Calif.) prepares to send House-passed articles of impeachment against him to the Senate as early as this week.

The president in his post again condemned House Democrats for impeaching him and claimed that he did “NOTHING wrong.”

“Why should I have the stigma of Impeachment attached to my name when I did NOTHING wrong?” he asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Read the Transcripts! A totally partisan Hoax, never happened before,” he added. “House Republicans voted 195-0, with three Dems voting with the Republicans. Very unfair to tens of millions of voters!”

Why should I have the stigma of Impeachment attached to my name when I did NOTHING wrong? Read the Transcripts! A totally partisan Hoax, never happened before. House Republicans voted 195-0, with three Dems voting with the Republicans. Very unfair to tens of millions of voters! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020

Trump in a separate tweet said Pelosi allowed House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffSunday shows preview: Lawmakers mull Trump’s war power, next steps with Iran Pelosi set to send impeachment articles to the Senate next week Trump signals White House would try to restrict Bolton testimony MORE (D-Calif.) to embellish the contents of the president’s phone call with the Ukrainian president, which sparked the impeachment inquiry.

“Why did Nervous Nancy allow corrupt politician Shifty Schiff to lie before Congress?” he posted. “He must be a Witness, and so should she!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Why did Nervous Nancy allow corrupt politician Shifty Schiff to lie before Congress? He must be a Witness, and so should she! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020

The president’s tweets came after Pelosi and Schiff appeared in separate broadcast interviews.

Both lawmakers said the House might subpoena former national security adviser John Bolton John BoltonTrump assails ‘Impeachment Hoax’ in Saturday morning tweets Trump indicates he’d block Bolton’s testimony ‘for the sake of the office’ Collins says she’s working with other GOP senators to allow impeachment witnesses MORE, who has said he is willing to testify before the Senate. Pelosi also said it was possible that other articles of impeachment against the president would be submitted.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellTrump assails ‘Impeachment Hoax’ in Saturday morning tweets How the House destroyed its own case for the Trump impeachment Congressional leaders have been shadow boxing on impeachment MORE (R-Ky.) has said there will be no new witnesses or new documentation in a Senate trial, at least before the opening statements.