President Donald Trump expressed his solidarity with Iranian protestors calling for the resignation of Ayatollah Khamenei on Saturday.

As he often does, the president took to Twitter to circumvent the media and speak directly to the people. Only this time, he did so in Farsi, the official language in Iran—and broke a Twitter record in the process. As of the writing of this article, one of his tweets had earned over 300,000 “likes,” making it the most “liked” Farsi tweet in history, according to the

Washington Examiner.

The other Farsi tweet is at over 223,000 “likes.”

Expert: Tweets are something the media ‘will not report’

The president’s tweets in support of the Iranian people was noticed by Saeed Ghasseminejad, a senior adviser and financial economist at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, who remarked the protests were, “A strong show of support by Iranians for Trump’s Iran policy, something the MSM does not and will not report.”

The nation’s commander in chief also tweeted translations in English of his messages to the Iranian people:

To the brave, long-suffering people of Iran: I’ve stood with you since the beginning of my Presidency, and my Administration will continue to stand with you. We are following your protests closely, and are inspired by your courage.

In his second Persian tweet, Trump directed his message to the Iranian regime:

The government of Iran must allow human rights groups to monitor and report facts from the ground on the ongoing protests by the Iranian people. There can not be another massacre of peaceful protesters, nor an internet shutdown. The world is watching.



On Sunday morning, America’s 45th president warned Iran not to harm its protestors:

Why are Iranians protesting?



As TheBlaze’s Chris Enloe reported, protesters took to the streets of Tehran on Saturday and demanded that Ayatollah Khamenei step down as supreme leader of Iran. The protests come after the Iranian government admitted its armed forces “unintentionally” shot down a Ukrainian commercial plane, killing all 176 people on board.

In videos posted on social media, protestors can be seen shouting “death to the Islamic Republic,” “death to liars,” and “Soleimani was a murder, his leader is also a murderer.” Reuters also reported the protestors were chanting “death to the dictator,” a direct reference to Khamenei.

Other leaders of the Trump administration have also spoken out in support of the Iranian protestors.

Commenting on Twitter, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Saturday afternoon, “The voice of the Iranian people is clear. They are fed up with the regime’s lies, corruption, ineptitude, and brutality of the IRGC under [Khamenei’s] kleptocracy.”

“We stand with the Iranian people who deserve a better future,” Pompeo added.