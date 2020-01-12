Michael H. McCain is chief executive officer of Maple Leaf Foods, one of Canada’s flagship food companies, with sales of $3.3 billion and employing over 12,500 people in Canada and the United States.

Last Wednesday morning the Iranian regime blasted a Ukrainian jetliner from the sky after takeoff killing all 176 passengers and crew on board.

After several days of denying their role in the crash and after they were caught by US and international investigators the Iranian regime finally announced they had downed the plane and killed the innocent victims.

63 Canadians were on the flight from Tehran.

On Sunday Maple Leaf Foods CEO Michael McCain took to Twitter and blamed President Trump for the Iranian missile attack on the Ukrainian plane.

This unhinged nut blamed Trump for the latest mass killing by the Iranian regime.

Here is Michael McCain’s rant against Trump.

This guy should NEVER be in charge of a major food corporation.

