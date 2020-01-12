Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani.

Saudi student Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani went on a shooting spree at Pensacola Naval Air Station in Florida that left three dead and several wounded. Also reported dead, was Saudi Arabian military pilot trainee. (NBC News) The reports say federal investigators are looking at terrorism as a motive.

Accoding to the AP the Florida Naval station shooting suspect was an aviation student from Saudi Arabia and authorities are investigating if the shooting was terrorism-related…”

Storyful found that a Twitter account using the same name as a Saudi airman suspected of opening fire at a naval base in Pensacola this morning was suspended this afternoon.

BREAKING: Tweet by #Pensacola attacker Alshamrani suggests terrorist motive. Does not claim allegiance to any group, but echos Bin Laden: “The security is a shared destiny…You will not be safe until we live it as reality in [Palestine], and American troops get out of our land.” pic.twitter.com/KALH4PXYKy — Rita Katz (@Rita_Katz) December 7, 2019

The terrorist quoted Osama bin Laden in his Twitter screed.

According to Laura Ingraham three Saudi nationals were filming the terrorist attack at the Pensacola base.

The Saudi shooter Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani hosted a dinner party to watch mass shooting videos the night before the attack.

And now this… The US is going to expel more than a dozen Saudi servicemen at US training installations following December’s terrorist attack.

The Washington Examiner reported:

The United States is poised to expel more than a dozen Saudi servicemen training at U.S. military installations following a review of last month’s shooting at the naval air station in Pensacola, Florida. According to CNN, the trainees are not accused of aiding the shooter, a 21-year-old Saudi Air Force second lieutenant who killed three American sailors and wounded several others, but are said to have connections to extremist movements. Sources told the outlet that some are also accused of possessing child pornography. Last month, Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, a Saudi flight student, opened fire at the naval air station before he was killed by responding law enforcement officers.

