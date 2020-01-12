Prince Harry can be heard asking Disney CEO Bob Iger about voiceover work for his wife, actress and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, a resurfaced video from July shows, according to PEOPLE magazine.

“You know she does voiceovers,” Harry can be heard telling Mr. Iger at the “Lion King” premiere in July.

“Oh, really?” responds Iger, standing alongside his wife, who looks taken aback by the interaction.

“Did you know that?” Harry persists. “You seem surprised. … She’s really interested.”

“Sure,” the Disney CEO agrees. “We’d love to try.”

As noted by The Daily Wire, Markle recently signed a deal with Disney to do voiceover work. The deal was inked before the couple dropped a bombshell announcement earlier this week regarding their plans to step away from their royal duties.

According to The Sunday Times (U.K.), the voiceover from Duchess of Sussex will come in exchange for “a donation to Elephants Without Borders, an organisation that helps to track and protect the animals from poaching.”

“[I]t also touches on sensitive areas, allowing room for accusations that the couple are cheapening the royal brand and will compromise themselves for money,” the U.K. outlet noted. “According to one report, during tense talks before Christmas, senior members of the royal family accused the couple of already signing a deal with ‘firms including Disney.’”

Meghan recorded the voiceover “before the royal couple left for their six-week break to Canada to celebrate Christmas,” according to The Daily Mail.

Harry and Meghan announced their royal split on Wednesday, which was apparently a shock to the Queen.

“Harry and Meghan say they plan to step back as senior members of the British Royal family, and ‘carve out a progressive new role within this institution’ while working ‘to become financially independent,’” NBC News reported.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the couple said in a statement.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” Harry and Meghan continued. “It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.”

Over the weekend, Prince William, brother to Harry, reportedly “said he feels sorrow that he and Prince Harry are now ‘separate entities’ and expressed hope that they might pull together again in future,” The Sunday Times said.

“I’ve put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can’t do that any more; we’re separate entities,” Prince William told a friend.

“I’m sad about that. All we can do, and all I can do, is try and support them and hope that the time comes when we’re all singing from the same page. I want everyone to play on the team,” William added.

WATCH:

this is the extended version of that clip (audio boosted) with Harry chatting up Disney CEO Bob Iger for a job for Meghan Markle as the Duchess chats up Beyonce and Jay-Z The event was in London on Sunday July 14, 2019. (that look 😲 on Susan Iger’s face ) #Megxit pic.twitter.com/AzqjwsaoUm — not inklessPW ✩ (@inklessPW) January 12, 2020