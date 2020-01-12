A man allegedly punched and beat a 63-year-old woman using her suitcase while on a New York City sidewalk shortly after the New Year’s Eve ball drop, video footage shows.

The alleged attack took place near 10th Avenue and West 51st Street in Midtown Manhattan on January 1, when the man walked up to the woman carrying her suitcase and punched her in the face, the New York Post reported.

The victim, Ester Guzman, said she heard the man arguing with someone before she was attacked.

“He was cursing, he was fighting with someone on the corner,” Guzman told WABC.

The force of the blow knocked Guzman to the ground, while the man kept swinging her suitcase in her face.

The alleged attacker then fled on foot, leaving Guzman bleeding on the pavement.

“I was bleeding, I don’t know what to do — good thing I didn’t lose my conscience. I was scared he was going to come back,” Guzman added.

Police say the man did not return to the scene, and Guzman was taken to a hospital for her injuries. She was treated for facial injuries, including a swollen eye. Guzman did not sustain any broken bones.

NBC 4 New York reported that there are no arrests yet in the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.