Videos coming from Iran Sunday night local time show the Iranian government attacking anti-regime protesters in Tehran with one set of videos showing a massive trail of blood on a sidewalk as protesters tended to a woman apparently gravely wounded by a shot to the head reportedly fired by a Basij gunman seen wielding a rifle. Other videos show police beating protesters with nightstick and firing tear gas and rubber bullets. One video has the sound of repeated bursts of gunfire. There is an unconfirmed report of a shooting of a boy among protesters who were trapped in a subway by police. Most of the videos were reportedly taken at or near Tehran’s Azadi Square.

Warning graphic, trail of blood indicative of a mortal head wound:

“The sender of the previous video posted this video with the caption, “This is the Basij (someone in uniform) who shot the lady” “

More videos of attacks on protesters.

This video shows several wounded protesters who appear conscious.

Blood trail on the sidewalk:

This video shows police hitting protesters with night sticks.

Tear gas in the Metro.

Protesters locked in Metro station.

“Immediate eyewitnesses say: One killed in master’s subway Subway people in subway chant Security forces entered the subway and were shocked and tear-struck as a young boy was shot and quickly exhumed. Trains do not have the right to stop at Master’s Station and Freedom Station #IranProtests2020”

Tear gas fired at protesters.

Protesters shot at by police, reportedly with rubber bullets.

President Trump warned Iran again earlier Sunday about killing protesters, “To the leaders of Iran – DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS. Thousands have already been killed or imprisoned by you, and the World is watching. More importantly, the USA is watching. Turn your internet back on and let reporters roam free! Stop the killing of your great Iranian people!”

