Videos coming from Iran Sunday night local time show the Iranian government attacking anti-regime protesters in Tehran with one set of videos showing a massive trail of blood on a sidewalk as protesters tended to a woman apparently gravely wounded by a shot to the head reportedly fired by a Basij gunman seen wielding a rifle. Other videos show police beating protesters with nightstick and firing tear gas and rubber bullets. One video has the sound of repeated bursts of gunfire. There is an unconfirmed report of a shooting of a boy among protesters who were trapped in a subway by police. Most of the videos were reportedly taken at or near Tehran’s Azadi Square.

Breaking news, [Jan 12, 2020 at 18:44] Shooting at ppl

Warning graphic, trail of blood indicative of a mortal head wound:

‼️هشدار خون

ویدیوی دیگری احتمالا مربوط به همان تیراندازی

pic.twitter.com/VIa68GVB5t — Vahid Online (@Vahid) January 12, 2020

“The sender of the previous video posted this video with the caption, “This is the Basij (someone in uniform) who shot the lady” “

More videos of attacks on protesters.

This video shows several wounded protesters who appear conscious.

Jan 12, 2020 at 21:02]🔴 شلیک به دختران

این بار به پا شلیک میکنند#اعتراضات_سراسری#تهران pic.twitter.com/BtFMKndmli — Bamdad_Sepeed (@bamdad_sepeed) January 12, 2020

Blood trail on the sidewalk:

This video shows police hitting protesters with night sticks.

Tear gas in the Metro.

, [Jan 12, 2020 at 20:41] pic.twitter.com/69Rb2Xp0l0 — Bamdad_Sepeed (@bamdad_sepeed) January 12, 2020

Protesters locked in Metro station.

🔴🔴 فوری فوری

حبس مردم در ایستگاه مترو معین ممکنه فاجعه بشه

دوستان اطلاع رسانی کنین زوووووود

Security guard closed

the door in metro station

It’s very very dangerous for ppl.they can’t get out from there.#IranProtests@realDonaldTrump @SecPompeo #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/Dha7Z4kR35 — fatemeh (@mobarezzzz) January 12, 2020

“Immediate eyewitnesses say: One killed in master’s subway Subway people in subway chant Security forces entered the subway and were shocked and tear-struck as a young boy was shot and quickly exhumed. Trains do not have the right to stop at Master’s Station and Freedom Station #IranProtests2020”

فوری

شاهدان عینی میگویند:

یک تن در مترو استاد معین کشته شد

مردم در مترو شعار دادند

نیروهای امنیتی وارد مترو شدند و با شوکر و اشک آور به جان مردم افتادند به یک پسر جوان تیر زدن و سریع جنازه‌ش را خارج کردند.

قطارها حق توقف در ایستگاه استاد معین و آزادی را ندارند#IranProtests2020 pic.twitter.com/IODAbw1I7i — شیما بابایی (@shimababaeii) January 12, 2020

Tear gas fired at protesters.

#گزارشگرمنوتو از #تهران: شلیک مستقیم گاز اشک‌آور به سمت معترضین در میدان آزادی pic.twitter.com/ENpki9XQTU — اتاق خبر منوتو (@ManotoNews) January 12, 2020

حجم گاز اشک آور رو!!!

بالاتر از میدان آزادی، پل های جناح pic.twitter.com/1JxakGFF3K — ژنرال مو طلایی (@BhaharAzadi) January 12, 2020

Protesters shot at by police, reportedly with rubber bullets.

Surreal. Standing in the middle of the Uni. of #Toronto Convocation Hall as people sob for the victims of #IranPlaneCrash & I get this HORRIFIC vid from a friend in #Tehran, she is standing over a bridge watching the protest as they are shot at by what she thinks R rubber bullets pic.twitter.com/aw6fuzOVS4 — Bahman Kalbasi (@BahmanKalbasi) January 12, 2020

President Trump warned Iran again earlier Sunday about killing protesters, “To the leaders of Iran – DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS. Thousands have already been killed or imprisoned by you, and the World is watching. More importantly, the USA is watching. Turn your internet back on and let reporters roam free! Stop the killing of your great Iranian people!”

خطاب به رهبران ايران: معترضان خود را نكشيد. هزاران تن تاكنون به دست شما كشته يا زنداني شده اند، و جهان نظاره گر است. مهمتر از ان، ايالات متحده نظاره گر است. اينترنت را دوباره وصل كنيد و به خبرنگاران اجازه دهيد ازادانه حركت كنند! كشتار مردم بزرگ ايران را متوقف كنيد! https://t.co/rzpx3Nfn03 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020

