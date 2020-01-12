Yashar Ali, one of Twitter’s most beloved users, called out some of President Donald Trump’s opponents in a viral Twitter thread early Sunday.

In a series of tweets that were widely circulated, Ali, who is of Iranian descent, said that some on the left are using the Iranian people “as a tool to attack President Trump.”

To back his claims, Ali said that many of “the most active and prominent liberal Twitter accounts” ignored the latest anti-government protests in Iran orchestrated by citizens angry that the Islamic Republic lied about shooting down a Ukrainian passenger jet last week.

The protests, Ali went on to say, were an “inconvenient” fact for those who continue to blame Trump for the escalating situation in Iran.

Ali said, “It seems to me the protests were inconvenient for some of these folks today. They were placing the blame on the Iranian leadership who lied repeatedly about what happened. They weren’t blaming President Trump…so it wasn’t worth it to bring attention to or support them?”

Earlier in his thread, Ali said that Iran “is a tinderbox internally” because Iranians are “furious” with Tehran for lying about what brought down Ukraine International Flight PS752, which resulted in the deaths of all 176 people onboard the plane.

The anti-government protests have continued into Sunday.