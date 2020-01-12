The Washington Post recently released a survey of only African American adults with questions pertaining to the 2020 election, and the Democratic candidates more specifically.

The survey, which was conducted between January 2 – 8 on 1,088 “non-Hispanic black adults,” has a margin of error of +/-3.5 points overall, and +/-4 points among the smaller sampling of 769 “Democrat-leaning registered voters.”

To the 769 who leaned Democrat, the survey asked: “If the Democratic primary or caucus in your state were held today, for whom would you vote? Which candidate would you lean toward?”

Perhaps not surprisingly, the overwhelming plurality of respondents chose former Vice President Joe Biden, who came out with 48% support among African American voters. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) came in a distant second place with 20% support. No other candidate reached double digits.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) had 9% support, followed by billionaire Michael Bloomberg and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), who were tied with 4% support. In sixth place was businessman Andrew Yang with 3% support, and in seventh, a tie between Mayor Pete Buttigieg and billionaire Tom Steyer, each with 2% support.

Again, unsurprisingly given the answer to the first question, when asked who their second choice would be, 24% of Democrat-leaning African American voters chose Sanders, 20% chose Warren, and 17% chose Biden.

Rounding out the top seven spots were Booker with 8%, Bloomberg with 5%, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Yang with 4%, and Buttigieg and Steyer with 3%. For comparison, “None of these” took 11% of the second choice vote.

Perhaps the most interesting question posed to Democrat-leaning African American voters was this: “Are there any candidates you would definitely NOT consider supporting for the Democratic nomination?”

Respondents were told they could choose multiple candidates for their answers.

Roaring into first place with 23% of Democrat-leaning African American voters saying they would “definitely NOT consider” her is Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI). The candidate has not fared well among the Democratic establishment due in part to her heterodox views. This sentiment, which appears to have extended to voters, can be traced all the way back to her resignation from the DNC to endorse Bernie Sanders against Hillary Clinton in February 2016.

Coming in second in the category that no candidate wants to be in is Michael Bloomberg with 17%. Third place is Pete Buttigieg with 15% of Democrat-leaning African American voters saying “No thanks.”

Other notable mentions are former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick with 13%, Klobuchar with 11%, and Yang with 10%.

At the bottom of the list are Sanders with 7%, Warren with 6%, and Biden with 5%.

However, 44% of Democrat-leaning African American voters said they “would support any of the candidates above.”

Another fascinating question pertained to name ID. When asked about “favorability,” only two Democratic candidates escaped the fate of low name recognition among African American adults – Biden (3% “never heard of”) and Sanders (5% “never heard of”).

Even Warren had a “never heard of” number of 17%. Almost every other candidate’s “never heard of” percentage was in the 20s and 30s, including ostensible top-tier candidate Pete Buttigieg, who 34% of African American adults had “never heard of.”

Check out the entire poll here.