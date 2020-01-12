In a recent episode of “The Late Show” on NBC, host Stephen Colbert took a few minutes out of his seemingly endless mockery of President Trump to turn the screws into a Democratic candidate.

Taking a shot at Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) interview with Elle Magazine in which she advised women to “dump” men who ghost them, Colbert said:

That sounds lovely, but “dump the guy who ghosted you?” Ghosted means they’re already gone! Everyone knows that as soon as they ask “The Late Show” interns to explain it to them. That’s universal.

Colbert then played a clip from Warren’s recent interview with Cosmopolitan in which she was asked about her skincare routine. Warren’s response was…interesting.

COSMO: You knew this was coming. What is your skincare routine? WARREN: [I had] a much older cousin named Tootsie, and years ago, I was, I guess probably somewhere in my twenties, and we were at a big family reunion – and Tootsie was beautiful – and I looked over at her and I said, “Toots, how do you have such gorgeous skin?”

It was at this point that Colbert paused the clip to state that Warren might be the only person who could say, “‘Toots, how do you have such gorgeous skin?’ and have it not be creepy. Somewhere out there, Joe Biden is like, ‘Oh, but I can’t sniff one neck?! C’mon!’”

Back to the clip:

WARREN: She said, “Ponds moisturizer every morning, every night, and never wash your face.” So, from Tootsie to me to you. … I never wash my face.

Colbert laughed at Warren’s answer, suggesting that Tootsie was “messing” with her.

Imitating a stereotypical elderly female smoker, Colbert then imagined what Toots actually said to Warren, including giving origin to Warren’s infamous Native American heritage scandal:

Hey, watch this. HEY, LIZ! Use Ponds constantly, never wash your face – and did you know we’re half Native American?! Tell everyone! That’s a wrap on Toots. Toots is out! Never wash. Never wash. Just don’t bathe.

Colbert concluded: “I never met her. I never met her, and I love Toots.”

[embedded content]

Sen. Warren is currently experiencing a seeming fall from grace following her slow but steady rise to the top of the Democratic primary field in the latter months of 2019.

As of publication, Warren has landed in fourth place in Iowa (behind Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and former Vice President Joe Biden), fourth place in New Hampshire, third place in Nevada, and third place in South Carolina.

Even nationally, Warren is in a somewhat distant third place with 14.8% support, according to the RealClearPolitics polling average. Biden sits in first with 29.3% support, and Sanders has taken second with 20.3% support.

The only state in which Warren stands at the top is in her home state of Massachusetts (however, the polls for Massachusetts are months old, and don’t necessarily reflect current sentiment among Democratic voters).

