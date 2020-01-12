Stunning images and photos emerged on Sunday from the protests inside Iran showing demonstrators attacking images of former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani while also refusing to walk on American and Israeli flags.

The latest round of protests come after Iran admitted that it shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane last week, which killed all 176 people on board, after falsely claiming for several days that they were not responsible for what happened.

BBC reporter Ali Hamedani tweeted a video that showed student protesters refusing to walk on a giant American and Israeli flag that were painted on the ground, writing, “At the height of the Iranian establishment anti Americanism, Tehran Beheshti university’s students refused walking over the US and Israel flag while participating in #IranProtests. They all grew up to hate the two countries but seems like the revolutionary ideology is failed.”

WATCH:

At the height of the Iranian establishment anti Americanism, Tehran Beheshti university’s students refused walking over the US and Israel flag while participating in #IranProtests . They all grew up to hate the two countries but seems like the revolutionary ideology is failed. pic.twitter.com/ABQY3GzWMo — Ali Hamedani (@BBCHamedani) January 12, 2020

Other videos that circulated on social media showed Iranian protesters tearing down posters of Soleimani, who was a terrorist responsible for the murder of hundreds of American soldiers.

WATCH:

Iran’s people hated Soleimani. They want regime change. Scene of #IranProtests in Tabriz tonight. The MEK report protests in Tehran, Isfahan, Mashhad, Ahvaz, Shadegan, Kermanshah, Sanandaj, Karaj, Sari, Babol, Amol, Semnan, Shahroud, Qazvin, Zanjan, Shiraz, Urmia, Gorgan & Arak. pic.twitter.com/c1iviS4FDR — M. Hanif Jazayeri (@HanifJazayeri) January 12, 2020

The stunning images out of Iran come after the American mainstream media, figures in Hollywood, and members of the Democratic Party have appeared sympathetic toward the terrorist leader.

Far-left filmmaker Michael Moore wrote on Twitter regarding Soleimani’s funeral: “Just wondering – is there an American General for whom millions of us would turn out for his funeral? Mad Dog? Kelly? Colin Powel? William Westmoreland? Can anyone even name the chair of the Joint Chiefs? We all support those who serve but would we pour into the streets like this?”

Just wondering – is there an American General for whom millions of us would turn out for his funeral? Mad Dog? Kelly? Colin Powel? William Westmoreland? Can anyone even name the chair of the Joint Chiefs?We all support those who serve but would we pour into the streets like this? pic.twitter.com/L1Y5Bb9iys — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 8, 2020

Moore was promoting pro-Iranian propaganda from the Islamic regime, which forced people to attend the funeral service.

Before Soleimani’s funeral, Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist, wrote in The Washington Post :

But what to make of the crowds of flag-waving mourners streaming across TV screens? Without doubt, Soleimani had support among hard-liners and regime loyalists. The regime is not taking any chances, though. In the city of Ahvaz, where large numbers of people turned out to mourn Soleimani, the government has forced students and officials to attend. It provided free transport and ordered shops to shut down. According to videos sent to me by people inside the country, the authorities are making little kids write essays praising the fallen commander. First-graders who didn’t know how to write were encouraged to cry for Soleimani. Some Iranians have compared the funeral services for Soleimani to those held for the Nazi leader Reinhard Heydrich, the Butcher of Prague, killed by Allied agents during World War II.

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) also promoted pro-Iran propaganda on Twitter from Russian state media, which falsely claimed that Iran does not kill civilians, which is a blatant lie as the Islamic regime was estimated to have killed 1,500 protesters in November alone.

Far-left Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) attacked Trump for killing Soleimani, saying that she was “outraged,” while far-left Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) falsely claimed that the lawful military strike was an assassination and said America would be “a safer place” if Soleimani was still alive.

Grabien founder Tom Elliott released a video last week that showed numerous American journalists reporting on Soleimani’s death by taking a sympathetic tone toward the terrorist.

Perhaps the most egregious example came from CBS’s Holly Williams, who described Soleimani as a “revered figure,” a “war hero,” and “an inspirational military leader.”

WATCH:

Montage: Media mourn loss of Iranian terror leader pic.twitter.com/RKrLOcBZqY — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 7, 2020