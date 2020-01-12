This is absolutely frightening.

The Wikihow website is pushing children to scheme against their parents and get vaccinated.

Today these leftists will teach children to scheme behind their parents for vaccines.

Tomorrow, it will be much worse.

Via Natural News:

The WikiHow website, a hub for how-to information, has joined the other evil tech giants by going all-in with vaccine propaganda that poses a very real danger to the health and safety of children. The site now features a dangerous article that teaches children how to scheme against their own parents and stage fake cover stories to get vaccinated with toxic vaccines that even the U.S. government admits cause thousands of injuries, hospitalizations and even some deaths every year in America. (VAERS.HHS.gov and HRSA.gov) The WikiHow article, entitled, “How to Get Vaccinated Without Parental Consent,” begins by warning children that their parents might “fall into rabbit holes of conspiracy theories” about vaccines, falsely implying that all evidence of vaccine dangers or vaccine injuries is a “conspiracy.” The article appears at this link: https://www.wikihow.com/Get-Vaccinated-Without-Parental-Consent The article goes on to teach children how to “get vaccinated in secret” and claims that anti-vaccine parents might “abuse you if they learned that you disobeyed them.”

