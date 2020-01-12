Florida lawmakers will be intruducing a bill to mandate panic alarms at its schools, similar to the ones bank tellers have, which silently transmit to 911 dispatchers and police, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The transmissions can send locations, school floor plans, and live video feeds from campus cameras, and are estimated to cost about $8 million of implement in Florida, per the report.

Two similar bills are also awaiting action in the U.S. House of Representatives, thanks to the nonprofit Make Our Schools Safe after the Parkland shooting, started by the parents of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting victim Alyssa Alhadeff.

Variations of “Alyssa’s Law” are either signed or being considered in states around the country, including New York, New Jersey, and Louisiana, the Journal reported.

“We need law enforcement to respond as quickly as possible to take down a threat,” Alyssa’s mother, Lori Alhadeff, told the Journal. “It’s a layer of protection which will save lives.”

The alarms be triggered by a radio, pendant, or smartphone app, and most schools limit access to teachers and other staff, the Journal reported.