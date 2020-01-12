On Friday, Judge James Boasberg, the new head of the FISA Court, announced in an order that he has appointed Obama-era national security leader at the DOJ David S. Kris as amicus counsel to review the reforms the FBI will be making to its FISA application process.

In December presiding FISA judge Rosemary Collyer announced she would be stepping down early from the FISA Court due to ‘health issues.’

Chief Justice Roberts tapped Judge James Boasberg, an Obama appointee to replace Collyer.

The moves were in response to the FBI abusing the FISA process after it obtained a total of four FISA warrants on Carter Page.

David Kris is an anti-Trump activist who wrote several articles lying about Rep. Devin Nunes and President Trump.

And HE was picked to clean up the FISA process!

This is UNBELIEVABLE!

On Sunday President Trump reacted to the latest corrupt move by the FISA Court.

You can’t make this up! David Kris, a highly controversial former DOJ official, was just appointed by the FISA Court to oversee reforms to the FBI’s surveillance procedures. Zero credibility. THE SWAMP! @DevinNunes @MariaBartiromo @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020

