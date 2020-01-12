On Friday, Judge James Boasberg, the new head of the FISA Court, announced in an order that he has appointed Obama-era national security leader at the DOJ David S. Kris as amicus counsel to review the reforms the FBI will be making to its FISA application process.

In December presiding FISA judge Rosemary Collyer announced she would be stepping down early from the FISA Court due to ‘health issues.’

Chief Justice Roberts tapped Judge James Boasberg, an Obama appointee to replace Collyer.

The moves were in response to the FBI abusing the FISA process after it obtained a total of four FISA warrants on Carter Page.

David Kris is an anti-Trump activist who wrote several articles lying about Rep. Devin Nunes and President Trump.

And HE was picked to clean up the FISA process!

This is UNBELIEVABLE!

On Sunday Rep. Devin Nunes joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures to discuss the shocking development by the corrupt Department of Justice.

Nunes argued that this is even MORE OF A REASON to shut down the criminal FISA Court system.

Rep. Devin Nunes: So the fact that of all the people in the swamp… this is the guy that you come up with? A guy that is accusing me of federal crimes. A guy that was defending dirty cops at the FBI. That’s why I said it last night in a tweet, the court must be trying to abolish itself. Because there is long term damage, this is another misstep. Remember the judge from last year, that now was in charge of all of these FISAs She claimed at the end of the year, which is great, oh there is a problem here we need the FBI to do something. Well, that in and of itself was essentially a lie, or very close to a lie. Because she knew from the House Republicans that there was a fraud on the court. They had more information and evidence than we did. And so now you have a new judge who’s put in place and he picks one of the guys who was essentially covering up for the dirty cops. I guess we’re going to have to abolish this whole FISA system at this point and try to build something new. I don’t think the American people and Republicans in Congress, if this continues, you are going to have a continued concern amongst Republicans and conservatives that there is something wrong with the FBI… but this court is not acceptable.

Nunes made similar comments on Twitter on Saturday.

You can’t make this up… FISA Court must be trying to abolish itself… | ⁦@ChuckRossDC⁩ https://t.co/QZn3o9j0Qc — Devin Nunes (@DevinNunes) January 12, 2020

Via Sunday Morning Futures:

