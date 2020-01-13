A 21-year-old university student who had been ridiculed soundly by politicians, the media and celebrities for his criticism of the “drag queen” for kids agenda had been found dead of a suicide.

A report in Summit News identified the student as Wilson Gavin, of the University of Queensland, Australia.

The report explained he was the victim “of a media demonization campaign” for opposing a “Drag Queen Storytime” celebration as a library in Brisbane.

He appeared in the videos of the event shouting “drag queens are not for kids,” the report said.

“The protest was roundly condemned by the media, federal MPs and celebrities, including The Veronicas star Jessica Origliasso. After the event, Gavin faced personal harassment and ridicule,” the report said.

He also was labeled a “bigot,” the report said.

In fact, the report explained, “Large news outlets like ABC characterized the demonstration as an attack on the children, rather than a defense of their innocence.” The characterization had the network “demonizing Gavin in the process.”

One of the characters in the “Storytime,” Diamond Good-Rim, said he was “saddened” and referred people to social media posts promoting his own actions.

Sen. Drew Pavlou of the school said Gavin was “a very kind person that cared for others.”

WND has reported that such “Drag Queen” events are becoming more and more common in the U.S., and almost always cause controversy.

For example, a prosecutor in Washington state is challenging a judge’s decision to dismiss charges against a minister who was arrested by police when he went to a library to pray for the parents and children attending a “Drag Queen Story Hour” event.

WND reported a court in Spokane, Washington, dismissed charges against the pastor, Afshin Yaghtin, who was arrested June 15 for “questioning the police’s favorable treatment of supporters and unfavorable treatment of anyone they perceived to be non-supportive and for refusing to move to the ‘protester’ zone after being denied entry into the library,” according to the Pacific Justice Institute, which defended him in court.

Pacific Justice said it was notified Dec. 23 that the prosecutor wanted the court to reconsider its decision. The judge refused, and the prosecutor appealed to the Superior Court of Spokane.

PJI said the prosecution’s “unrelenting pursuit and extreme characterization of Yaghtin’s speech has reached an alarming level.”

WND reported a library in Renton, Washington, went beyond its drag queen story time, staging a “pride celebration” that offered to teens “free lunch and dinner! Fun crafts! Loads of activities! Open mic! Karaoke! Advice panels, Safer sex presentations! A drag show! Free swag!”

Some parents found out, however, and showed up with questions.

The library reacted by calling police to remove the parents.

Todd Starnes interviewed some of the parents on his radio program to find out what the library was up to.

He found that the library managers would rather call police and have parents removed from the public property than answer their questions about the sex toys being handed out to tweens and teens.

The library, which passed out free condoms and lubricant, held a raffle for “chest binders,” which are used by girls who believe they are boys to bind their breasts.

Starnes said “taxpayers should be absolutely concerned about what is going on between the stacks behind closed doors.”

Other events have taken place in Beloit, Wisconsin; Long Beach, California; St. Paul, Minnesota; and Houston.

In Houston, a library hired a convicted child-sex offender to read books to children.