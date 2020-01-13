A man is in police custody after eight people were allegedly stabbed near downtown Colorado Springs early Monday, law enforcement officials say.

FOX 31 Denver reports:

Police said around 1:30 a.m., they got a call about a stabbing in the area of 8th Street and Limit Street. Officers found two injured victims there. The officers were told the suspect had left the area on a trail that led through America the Beautiful Park. Officers went there and found several more victims. The officers spread out to search for the suspect. Around 2:10 a.m., officers learned the suspect was in the area of Tejon Street and Boulder Street, and had stabbed several more people there. When officers arrived there, some of the victims were detaining the suspect. Officers arrested him without further incident.

Authorities confirmed eight individuals received medical treatment for their injuries at a local hospital. The condition of the victims is currently unclear. The series of attacks are believed to have been random, said police. There are no known ties between the alleged knifeman and victims.

“Officers and medical personnel respond there… The two victims stated that they were attacked and then [the suspect] ran off down the trail,” said Colorado Springs Police Sgt. Shawn Peterson told KKTV 11.

“As we proceeded along the trail, we found several other people that the suspect came in contact with and had also assaulted. We ended up getting another call for service or several other calls for service with regards to injured victims,” added Peterson. “Several were at America the Beautiful Park that also runs along that Santa Fe Trail. We then proceeded to that location and were getting medical to all the victims there.”

The identity and photo of the suspect have yet to be released.