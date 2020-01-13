The ABC, CBS and NBC networks have donated 124 hours of broadcast time to the Democrats’ effort to impeach and remove President Trump, skewing their “news” with 93 percent negative coverage of the president, according to a new study.

The work from the Media Research Center was reported on the organization’s Newsbusters website.

It reports in just the first 100 days since House Democrats began their impeachment agenda, last Sept. 24, the networks “have aggressively aided the effort.”

“Evening news viewers heard 72 positive statements vs. 981 negative statements [regarding President Trump,]” the study revealed.

That’s a 93% negative spin score.

“While most citizens would want their media to be even-handed in their coverage of candidates, the networks seem poised to be as lopsidedly negative in their coverage of Trump’s 2020 campaign as they have been in their coverage of his presidency,” the study said.

The results cited “at least 124 hours of wall-to-wall live coverage” of the Democrats’ impeachment agenda, “as they pre-empted regular programming in favor of House Democrat-led impeachment activities.”

The actions by the networks documented “the same relentless negativity toward President Trump that they first displayed during the 2016 president campaign,” the report said.

“From September 24 through January 1, we tallied 1,053 evaluative comments about the president, 93% of which were negative” the report said. “It’s pretty clear by now that reporters aren’t going to reward the president with much good press even for obvious achievements such as the strong economy or the victory over ISIS terrorists in Syria (including the killing of their elusive leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi).”

Since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi demanded the House impeach the president, the networks “have generated a combined 849 minutes of evening news coverage about the subject.”

That’s about half the length of time it took the networks to reach that total minutes for their coverage of former FBI special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of claims, also from Democrats, of collusion with Russia.

“The evening news resources being poured into the Ukraine/impeachment coverage, which alone accounts for nearly three-fourths (74.3%) of all of their Trump coverage, left little time for other topics. During these 100 days, there’s been paltry coverage of the president’s handling of North Korea (19 minutes) and immigration (17 minutes), both major topics in the past.”

In fact, the report said, “The administration’s trade talks with China were given just over six minutes of coverage during these 100 days, while the successful effort to get the USMCA trade deal through the House received a scant 66 seconds of airtime. Total coverage of the administration’s economic program: just nine minutes, or barely one percent of the airtime spent on impeachment.”

The skewed emphasis on one topic “aims to build up the significance of the event in the viewer’s mind – suggesting an historic moment on par with the Kennedy assassination or 9/11, not a futile partisan exercise,” the report.

The problem, however, is that Nielsen ratings showed the public didn’t seem interested with the hearings conducted by the House Intelligence Committee.

“And polls collected by RealClearPolitics indicated all of this coverage might have actually hurt the Democrats’ efforts. On November 12 (the day before the hearings began), a slight plurality favored impeaching and removing the President, 49% to 47% against. By December 19 (the day after the House voted to impeach), those figures had reversed — 48% opposed to removal, vs. 47% in favor.”

Also, as the networks are spending a majority of their time on the president, Democrat hopefuls for their party’s nomination for president have seen their own airtime plummet. Joe Biden, for example, got only 107 minutes during that time.

“Other top Democrats were just as invisible,” the report said. But what statements were made about Democrats, 54% per positive.