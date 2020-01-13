In November 1,500 democracy protesters were slaughtered in the streets of Iran by the brutal and wicked Khamenei regime.

This weekend, after the regime finally admitted to shooting down the Ukrainian passenger plane earlier this week, thousands of brave Iranians took to the streets to protest the regime. These brave protesters take to the streets knowing they may face death for standing against Khamenei.

But Nancy Pelosi will not support these brave Iranians.



Sunday on ABC Nancy Pelosi REFUSED to support the Iranian freedom protesters.

She even questioned the reason why they were on the street.

Wow! @SpeakerPelosi will not say she supports #IranProtests2020 & questions the reason for them. “Whatever it is… There were protesters in streets before.” @realDonaldTrump #IranianProtesters pic.twitter.com/p1rBSnrrDq — Maggie VandenBerghe 🇺🇸 (@FogCityMidge) January 12, 2020

With each passing year Democrats make clear they stand with dictators and tyrants.

Republicans stand with the suffering people.

And the people of Iran are not fooled.

They are outraged with Speaker Pelosi and the pro-regime Democrat Party.

And now #NancyPelosiFakeNews is trending on Persian Twitter.

دونالد #ترامپ، رییس جمهور آمریکا توییت نریمان غریب، پژوهشگر اینترنت را درباره «عصبانیت ایرانی‌ها از اظهارات #نانسی_پلوسی» رییس مجلس نمایندگان آمریکا بازنشر کرد.#NancyPelosiFakeNews pic.twitter.com/2A3FCaHibe — ققنوس🏴براندازم🏴 (@ghoghnoo12560) January 13, 2020

یه لحظه پیش خودم فکر کردم ترامپ رییس جمهور ایرانه#NancyPelosiFakeNews pic.twitter.com/ED7yoinorX — جیسون کمپسون (@jason_compsonIV) January 13, 2020

And Iranian hero Ahmed Batebi posted this today—

.@SpeakerPelosi your embarrassing interview in which you downplayed 40Y of Iranian protests & the nation’s struggle against the criminal Ayatollahs was a massive insult to Iranians. We await your official apology over such shameless & irresponsible comments. #NancyPelosiFakeNews https://t.co/9Vh1CZtdWq — Ahmad Batebi (@radiojibi) January 13, 2020

An Iranian girl from within Iran sends a message to @SpeakerPelosi. #NancyPelosiFakeNews pic.twitter.com/vGUvbthFLR — Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) January 13, 2020

.@SpeakerPelosi Here is #Tehran, Jan 13 2020.

Riot police on horses are ready for crackdown the people.#IranProtests2020 is bigger than the Iranian student movement. Today, the nation chanting together that “We Don’t want Islamic Republic anymore” So, STOP #NancyPelosiFakeNews. pic.twitter.com/CoZci1QGo4 — Ahmad Batebi (@radiojibi) January 13, 2020

Shame on Nancy Pelosi

