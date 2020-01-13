https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/after-wicked-nancy-pelosi-defends-murderous-iranian-regime-over-student-protesters-nancypelosifakenews-goes-viral-in-persian-twitter/

Over a thousand Iranians who were brutally murdered by the Khomeinist regime during the November protests. Several of these brave protesters were later identified.

In November 1,500 democracy protesters were slaughtered in the streets of Iran by the brutal and wicked Khamenei regime.

This weekend, after the regime finally admitted to shooting down the Ukrainian passenger plane earlier this week, thousands of brave Iranians took to the streets to protest the regime. These brave protesters take to the streets knowing they may face death for standing against Khamenei.

But Nancy Pelosi will not support these brave Iranians.

Sunday on ABC Nancy Pelosi REFUSED to support the Iranian freedom protesters.
She even questioned the reason why they were on the street.

With each passing year Democrats make clear they stand with dictators and tyrants.
Republicans stand with the suffering people.

And the people of Iran are not fooled.
They are outraged with Speaker Pelosi and the pro-regime Democrat Party.

And now #NancyPelosiFakeNews is trending on Persian Twitter.

And Iranian hero Ahmed Batebi posted this today—

Shame on Nancy Pelosi

