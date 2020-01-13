Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) vehemently denied a report Monday from CNN that he had told Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) a woman couldn’t be elected president, but she released a statement confirming the claim.

The CNN report claimed that Sanders made the comments at a meeting between the two presidential candidates in December 2018.

The Sanders campaign denied the report, which depended on four sources. The Warren campaign initially refused to comment on the story, which sparked much speculation.

Later on Monday, Warren released a statement confirming the report.

“Bernie and I met for more than two hours in December 2018 to discuss the 2020 election, our past work together and our shared goals: beating Donald Trump, taking back our government from the wealthy and well-connected, and building an economy that works for everyone. Among the topics that came up was what would happen if Democrats nominated a female candidate,” Warren said in the statement.

“I thought a woman could win; he disagreed,” she said.

“I have no interest in discussing this private meeting any further because Bernie and I have far more in common than our differences on punditry. I’m in this race to talk about what’s broken in this country and how to fix it — and that’s what I’m going to do. I know Bernie is in the race for the same reason,” Warren continued.

“We have been friends and allies in this fight for a long time,” she concluded, “and I have no doubt we will continue to work together to defeat Donald Trump and put our government on the side of the people.”

Sanders had called the claims “ludicrous” and said the staffers reporting the exchange were “liars.”

Here’s more about the claims against Sanders:

[embedded content]

