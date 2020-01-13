Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is thinking of releasing a list of who he might appoint to the Supreme Court if elected president, he told The New York Times on Monday.

The Times editorial board asked Sanders about releasing a list of potential nominees during an interview released Monday. The senator said that releasing a list of jurists, which President Donald Trump did during the 2016 campaign, is “not a bad idea,” but added that he’s “got to kind of win the nomination first.”

“It’s a reasonable idea,” Sanders said.

“My wife agrees with you,” he told the newspaper’s editorial board. “Yeah. I’ll take that into consideration.”

Sanders has previously suggested making big changes to the Supreme Court, saying during one of the 2020 Democratic Party presidential debates that “we have the power to rotate judges to other courts, and that brings in new blood into the Supreme Court,” according to The Hill.

A Sanders spokesperson added after the debate that part of the senator’s plan “would be to rotate Supreme Court justices down to circuit courts after a set term limit, serving out the remainder of their lifetime appointment in lower courts.”