Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon and the richest man in the world, has come under fire for making a relatively small donation to fight the ongoing Australian wildfires, USA Today reports.

Bezos, whose net worth is estimated by Forbes to be more than $116 billion, announced on Sunday that he donated $1 million Australian dollars, or $690,000 in U.S. currency.

“Our hearts go out to all Australians as they cope with these devastating bushfires,” Bezos wrote on Instagram. “Amazon is donating 1 million AU dollars in needed provisions and services. Find more about it and learn how customers and help as well.”

One user, named “rorycodd,” wrote in a comment: “For a company like Amazon to donate that little is an insult.”

Another user, andre.florio, added “you can do better what a shame.”

Amazon Australia announced last week that it would donated necessary items to those fighting the fires, along with cash donations to relief organizations and “in-kind technical support” to help the various government agencies working to fight the fire and on recovery efforts.

“Our hearts go out to all Australians and the country’s communities, bushland, and unique wildlife affected by the devastating bushfires,” the company wrote in a blog post. “Using Amazon’s unique logistics and technical capabilities, and along with cash donations to support organisations on the front line of relief efforts, Amazon Australia is contributing AU$1million to national efforts to provide relief to communities impacted by this natural disaster.”