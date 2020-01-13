Democrat presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg received his first endorsement from a member of Congress.

Rep. Max Rose of Staten Island said he was backing Bloomberg in part because of his response to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in New York after he was first elected mayor in 2001.

“Mike Bloomberg has taken on tough fights and gotten results, which is why I believe he is the best candidate for my district, my city, and for our country,” Rose said in a statement issued by the campaign.

Rose, a U.S. Army veteran and former nonprofit health-care executive, defeated Republican incumbent Dan Donovan in 2018 when Democrats took control of the U.S. House. He represents Staten Island and South Brooklyn.

Bloomberg is the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News.