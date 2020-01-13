Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg is calling for his party to change its presidential primary process because he feels it is ignoring much of the country and its diverse group of voters.

In an opinion piece for CNN published Monday morning, Bloomberg — a former New York City mayor who was a member of the Republican Party from 2001-2007 — argued that President Donald Trump’s stock is being boosted because of the early voting in Iowa and New Hampshire.

“The Democratic Party reflects America’s incredible diversity. But the first two voting states, Iowa and New Hampshire, are among the most homogenous in the nation,” Bloomberg said. “While it’s great that candidates reach out to voters in these states at every pancake breakfast and town hall around, what about African-American, Latino, Asian American, Pacific Islanders, and other voters in places like Detroit, Montgomery, Phoenix, and Houston? I’ve visited them all recently, and almost to a person, voters tell me the other campaigns have almost no presence in their cities.

“The problem is compounded by the fact that the two early voting states are unlikely to be consequential in the general election. So as a party, we are spending all of our time and resources outside of the battleground states we need to win.”

Bloomberg then made his case that Trump is being helped by the entire situation.

“Meanwhile, President Trump is spending his time in Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Florida, and North Carolina — all states we lost in 2016 by razor-thin margins. … But right now, we are in danger of repeating 2016 in large part because, as Democrats focus on Iowa and New Hampshire, Trump is operating at full-speed in the battleground states, with field staff and targeted television and digital advertisements. Tuesday, while Democrats are on stage in Des Moines, he’ll be speaking to thousands of supporters in Wisconsin — a state Democrats need to rebuild the Blue Wall.”

Bloomberg is self-funding his campaign and has not accepted any donations, which has led to him being shut out of the upcoming debate with several other Democrats running for president.