The Trump administration has “not produced a shred of information” that there was an imminent threat involved in the decision to kill Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, and the “shifting stories reflect a lack of after strategy,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said Monday.

“No one should mourn Soleimani, but the lack of strategy is deeply concerning because the president brought us to the brink of war literally,” Blumenthal told CNN’s “New Day.”

“We are probably less safe than we were before the killing. The region is less stable, our allies are more divided from us. Iraq wants us out of their country, and most important, ISIS forces are possibly likely resurging in that country.”

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said Sunday he “didn’t see” specific evidence Soleimani was plotting attacks on four U.S. embassies, contradicting claims President Donald Trump had made days earlier. However, he defended Trump’s assertions and said he does believe attacks would have occurred had Soleimani lived.

It matters because the United States is still vulnerable in the Middle East, Blumenthal said, but has accomplished “none of our objectives.”

“At most, we’ve disrupted, that’s the word they used, a potential threat that was probably some time on the horizon.”

Meanwhile, Iran is still a threat through its proxies and militias, Blumenthal said, and the United States is vulnerable to cyber-attacks.

Blumenthal also discussed the articles of impeachment being held by the House, noting he thinks the move will be to shift them to the Senate for Trump’s trial.

“I would bet that it will begin this week in some form,” he said. “We will be sworn in. We should be. There’s no reason to delay it further.”

It is important to call witnesses to testify, Blumenthal said, because they will have first-hand knowledge of his actions where Ukraine is concerned, and the courts should resolve any claim of executive privilege.