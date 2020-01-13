THE CROWD ERUPTED TONIGHT AT THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP WHEN PRESIDENT TRUMP WALKED ON THE FIELD!
The ROAR WAS AMAZING!
At one point the crowd was SO LOUD that President Trump paused and waved at the crowd!!
WOW! LOOK A THIS!
How the crowd reacted when President Donald Trump walked in to the National Championship Game. pic.twitter.com/1a0nyLrYNV
— Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) January 14, 2020
WHAT A ROAR!!
CHANTS OF USA, USA ERUPT! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 #LSUvsCLEM pic.twitter.com/OYQx0n0IlF
— Madame (@TheRoyalMadame) January 14, 2020
Donald Trump enters The Clemson vs LSU game for the National Championship to an eruption of cheers #CFPNationalChampionship
— Sports ON Tap (@SONTHighlights) January 14, 2020
