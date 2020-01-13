https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/breaking-huge-roar-for-president-trump-as-he-walks-onto-field-at-college-football-championship-chants-of-usa-usa-video/

THE CROWD ERUPTED TONIGHT AT THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP WHEN PRESIDENT TRUMP WALKED ON THE FIELD!

The ROAR WAS AMAZING!
At one point the crowd was SO LOUD that President Trump paused and waved at the crowd!!

WOW! LOOK A THIS!

WHAT A ROAR!!

