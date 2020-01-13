Russian military hackers have reportedly hacked the Ukrainian gas company that Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, worked on and that has been a source of significant controversy for Biden.

“The hacking attempts against Burisma, the Ukrainian gas company on whose board Hunter Biden served, began in early November, as talk of the Bidens, Ukraine and impeachment was dominating the news in the United States,” The New York Times reported. “It is not yet clear what the hackers found, or precisely what they were searching for. But the experts say the timing and scale of the attacks suggest that the Russians could be searching for potentially embarrassing material on the Bidens.”

A Silicon Valley security firm told The Times, “The attacks were successful.”

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.