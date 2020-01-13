The Trump administration is reportedly preparing to divert more than $7 billion in funds from the Pentagon to build an additional nearly 900 miles of border wall along the southern border.

Internal planning figures obtained by The Washington Post allegedly showed that the administration is planning to divert $7.2 billion to construction of the border wall.

“The Pentagon funds would be extracted, for the second year in a row, from military construction projects and counternarcotics funding,” The Post reported. “According to the plans, the funding would give the government enough money to complete approximately 885 miles of new fencing by spring 2022, far more than the 509 miles the administration has slated for the U.S. border with Mexico.”

