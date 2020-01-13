Broadcaster Greg Kelly, whose nightly news show, “Greg Kelly Reports” debuts this week on Newsmax TV, brings something to the network that he thinks is largely absent in the media landscape: Curiosity.

“I am very curious,” Kelly said. “I find that many people in the media have lost their curiosity. They just want to let you know what they know.

“I like to take a different approach.”

Kelly offers a deep background of television journalism skills, along with nine years as a Marine Corps fighter pilot, to his Newsmax TV show, which will begin airing this Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m. ET and continue every weekday night. The program will also re-broadcast weekdays at 10 p.m. ET.

“Greg Kelly comes with compelling new skill sets to our network,” Elliot Jacobson, EVP of Programming at Newsmax TV, said.

Newsmax TV has signed cable agreements with all major MVPD outlets, including DirecTV, Dish, Xfinity, Spectrum, Fios, U-verse, Optimum, Suddenlink, and Cox, among many others. The network expects to reach close to 80 million MVPD homes in 2020.

The network offers a 24/7 program schedule targeting Baby Boomers, offering “real news for real people” with a “heartland” perspective. The channel also airs shows with Michelle Malkin, Alan Dershowitz, Nancy Brinker, Mike Huckabee, and others.

“His military experience and his years as a front-line TV journalist differentiate him from prime-time hosts on other channels and allow him to examine the day’s news from a unique and insightful perspective,” Jacobson noted

Kelly is a familiar face nationally. He spent several years at Fox News Channel, including two as its White House correspondent. Beginning in 2008 and for almost a decade, Kelly was co-host of “Good Day New York” on Fox’s flagship local station, WNYW. His show was the No. 1-rated program in the highly competitive New York market.

Kelly resonates with viewers who see his authenticity and depth. Part of that may be due to his extensive military experience.

During his activeduty service, Kelly was a pilot of an AV-8B Harrier jump jet assigned to Marine Attack Squadron 211, the Wake Island Avengers.

He amassed no fewer than 158 aircraft carrier landings and flew over Iraq in Operation Southern Watch, enforcing the United Nations-imposed no-fly zone. Kelly was the first television reporter to follow American forces into Baghdad as they stormed Saddam Hussein’s presidential palace in the Second Gulf War in 2003.

He has also reported from the volatile Gaza Strip, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.

Kelly, 51, got his start in journalism during his college days at Fordham University in New York.

The son of former New York City Police Commissioner Ray Kelly, Greg has always been close to the biggest news in America’s biggest city.

After he left the Marines, he landed a morning news anchor job at WIVT-TV in Binghamton, N.Y., before joining Fox News.

In his latest role at Newsmax TV, Kelly says he wants to highlight different things to the public than they get from other media.

“This show is about providing more of a realistic and reasonable appraisal of the way things are,” he said.

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.