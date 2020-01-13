A burglar made a fatal miscalculation when breaking into a house Friday morning: He was in Texas.

Police in Killeen were dispatched to the 4200 block of Corinne Drive after a 911 call about a residential burglary, KXXV-TV reported.

Sure enough, when officers were on their way to the scene, dispatch told them shots were fired, the station said.

What happened next?

Seems that a man forced his way into a home just before 10 a.m., police told KXXV. But the homeowner was inside the residence at the time — and he grabbed his gun, confronted the burglar, and fired shots at him, police told the station regarding its preliminary investigation.

The suspect then fled the area, KXXV said. But several minutes later officers located the wounded suspect — identified as James Centron Taylor Mitchell, 18 — on Woodlake Drive, the station said.

Initial reports said he was shot repeatedly in the chest, KWTX-TV reported.

Mitchell was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, KXXV said.