On Sunday Steve Bannon, the Former Chief Strategist of President Trump, went on with Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures to discuss the upcoming Senate Impeachment hearing.

Steve Bannon agreed with President Trump that the administration must go scorched earth in the senate trial and call in Adam Schiff, the whistleblower, the second whistleblower, Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, deep state CIA and FBI officials who were behind the coup attempt on President Trump and others.

On Sunday Trump lashed out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for allowing Adam Schiff to openly lie in front of Congress during the sham impeachment hearings.

President Trump suggested that Adam Schiff should testify before the Senate Impeachment Trial — and so should Nancy Pelosi!

Why did Nervous Nancy allow corrupt politician Shifty Schiff to lie before Congress? He must be a Witness, and so should she! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020

