Michael McCain, the CEO of Canadian company Maple Leaf Foods, slammed the Trump administration for last week’s plane crash outside Tehran that killed 176 on board, though Iran admitted its missile accidentally shot down the Ukrainian passenger plane.

The wife and family of a colleague at Maple Leaf Foods was on the plane.

McCain said in tweet Sunday, one day after Iran made the stunning admission that it shot down flight 752 in what Iran’s General Staff of the Armed Forces called a “human error”:

“A narcissist in Washington tears world accomplishments apart; destabilizes region. US now unwelcomed everywhere in the area including Iraq; tensions escalated to feverish pitch. tensions escalated to feverish pitch. Taking out despicable military leader terrorist? There are a hundred like him, standing next in line.”

He added:

“. . . The collateral damage of this irresponsible, dangerous, ill-conceived behavior? 63 Canadians needlessly lost their lives in the crossfire, including the family of one of my MLF colleagues (his wife + 11 year old son)! We are mourning and I am livid.”

The crash happened hours after Iran fired more than a dozen missiles at military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq on Wednesday morning.