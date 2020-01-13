Rapper Cardi B appears to have backed off her desire to leave the United States and move to Nigeria as she is now floating the idea of running for U.S. Congress.

Cardi B declared on January 3 that she was “picking” the “tribe” that she wanted to join upon moving to Nigeria after going off on President Donald Trump for killing Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force (IRGC-QF) commander Qassem Soleimani.

“Naaaaa these memes are f***in [laughing emoji] but s**t ain’t no joke ! Specially being from New York,” Cardi B wrote. “Its sad this man is putting Americans live in danger.Dumbest move Trump did till date …I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship.”

In a series of tweets Sunday, Cardi B appeared to reverse course. “I think I want to be a politician.I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Goverment,” she wrote in the first of the thread.

“Like I was watching War documentaries,” she continued. “No matter how many weapons a country have you need people ! How are you trying to go against a country and possibly start a war when this country lacks patriotism? I barely see people claiming they LOVE being American.”

“I will have to explain a lot so I will have to do a video or a live talking about it,” she added. “So imma come back to my last two tweets another day.Imma talk about it another day .”

Cardi B concluded, “I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress.I deada*s have sooo much ideas that make sense.I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table .”

Cardi B, 27, may have to put her political aspirations on hold for a while due to an on going legal problems, as she could face up to four years in prison if convicted in criminal case involving a 2018 strip club brawl. Rolling Stone reported last June:

Cardi B was arrested in October for the fight, which was allegedly caused by the rapper accusing one of the bartenders, Jade, of having an affair with Cardi B’s husband Offset. Jade’s sister Baddie Gi was also harmed in the altercation. According to TMZ, she has now been indicted on two felony counts of attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury as well as misdemeanor counts on reckless endangerment, assault, criminal solicitation, conspiracy, and harassment. The Grammy winner was originally only facing misdemeanor charges, but rejecting the plea deal caused additional charges to be made when the case was presented in front of a grand jury.

If she decides to run for office, the performer will likely have to deal with past things that she has admitted to, like drugging and robbing men she lured into hotels by promising sex.

“I had to go strip, I had to go, ‘Oh yeah, you want to f*** me?” Cardi B said in a video that surfaced last year. “Yeah, yeah, yeah, let’s go back to this hotel,’ and I drugged n****s up, and I robbed them. That’s what I used to do.”

“Yo, if a n**** cheat on me, I’mma be that guy. I’mma take him out. We gonna get drunk. I’mma get him all perked up and everything. We gonna have a good time, get him super twisted, then bring a b***h around,” the performer said in a separate video. “We gonna have a threesome, and when he wake up, he gonna be like, ‘What the f***?!?’ Yeah, because the b**** was a tranny. I’mma be like, ‘Yup, yeah, we had a threesome with a tranny. Yup, yup a tranny sucked your d***.’”