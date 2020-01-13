Four or more Republican senators will likely side with Democrats in the chamber’s vote on calling witnesses for the upcoming impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, according to a new report.

CBS News reported Monday evening the vote will occur once the trial begins. Fifty-one votes are all that is needed to approve motions to bring witnesses to the trial, which means just four Republicans would need to vote yes.

The White House believes Sens. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Mitt Romney, R-Utah, will vote in favor of calling witnesses, and joining them could be Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo. Lying on the fence are Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said last week the chamber is ready to start the trial as soon as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., sends the two articles of impeachment to him — which she could do this week. McConnell, however, is leaving the issue of calling witnesses on the back burner until the trial begins.

In December, Trump told reporters he would leave the question of whether or not to introduce witnesses up to McConnell.