California Highway Patrol responded to a Saturday evening incident that luckily turned out to be a hoax.

An unnamed female child reportedly crafted a sign that said, “Help me, she’s not my mom!” and flashed it while riding in the backseat of her mother’s vehicle.

What are the details?

A concerned citizen reportedly notified the California Highway Patrol of the girl’s sign, which was on prominent display with the child in the backseat.

At least six units — including a K-9 unit — responded to the incident and conducted a high-risk traffic stop on the vehicle and its occupants.

During the investigation, it was determined that the child was simply playing a joke on her mother, who was reportedly unaware of what her daughter was doing in the backseat of the vehicle.

The California Highway Patrol shared a Facebook post on the incident on Saturday.

The post, shared shortly after the incident, stated, “At approximately 5:02 p.m., our officers received a call of a vehicle traveling on southbound SR-99 at Dillard Road with a female juvenile in the backseat holding up a piece of paper asking for help.”

“Two of our motor officers responded as well as a K-9 unit from CHP — Valley Division and located the vehicle on SR-99 at 8 Mile Road in Stockton,” the post continued. “A high risk enforcement stop was made on the vehicle with the assistance of CHP — Stockton personnel and the vehicle immediately yielded to the right shoulder of the freeway.”

“The driver was contacted and it was determined that the juvenile had made it all up and thought it was a fun thing to do,” the posting explained. “The mother was unaware of what her daughter was doing and after it was determined that there was no foul play, the mother and daughter were allowed to leave the scene.”

The post concluded, “This is a reminder that parents need to be aware of what their children are doing in the back seat at all times. Six CHP units were assigned to this call instead of responding to legitimate calls or patrolling their beats because of this hoax.”