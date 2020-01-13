When both were considering presidential runs in December 2018, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., told Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., a woman could not win the office, CNN reports, citing four sources.

At the meeting in Warren’s Washington, D.C., apartment, the two progressive senators, both longtime friends, reportedly vowed not the trash each other in the upcoming Democratic primaries should both decide to toss their hats into the ring.

Sanders’ comment reportedly came in response to Warren arguing she could make a powerful argument on the economy and garner female supporters. Warren then told Sanders she disagreed with him and that a woman could win, according to one of CNN’s sources.

Two of its sources are people Warren reportedly spoke to soon after the meeting, and two are people “familiar with the meeting,” CNN said.

Warren’s campaign would not comment for the report, but Sanders vehemently denied it, saying, “It is ludicrous to believe that at the same meeting where Elizabeth Warren told me she was going to run for president, I would tell her that a woman couldn’t win.”

Sander’s added: “It’s sad that, three weeks before the Iowa caucus and a year after that private conversation, staff who weren’t in the room are lying about what happened. What I did say that night was that Donald Trump is a sexist, a racist, and a liar who would weaponize whatever he could. Do I believe a woman can win in 2020? Of course! After all, Hillary Clinton beat Donald Trump by 3 million votes in 2016.”

Warren currently is in the lead pack in Iowa and nationally. In the latest CNN/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll, she, Sanders, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Vice President Joe Biden have the most support. Warren and Sanders are tied for top choice among female caucus-goers.