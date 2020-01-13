On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” host Jake Tapper accused White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham of adding to what he described to be President Donald Trump’s “smear.”

In reference to the political debate over the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, Tapper said, “Today President Trump is so aggressively trying to make his case retweeting this depiction of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer standing in front of the Iranian flag wearing traditional Islamic clothing.”

He continued, “A retweet that prompted the head of the Anti-Defamation League to write, ‘It’s outrageous that Donald Trump elevated such repulsive anti-Muslim bigotry.’ The White House Press Secretary defended that retweet this afternoon by adding to the smear.”

In a video clip, Grisham said, “I think the president is making clear that the Democrats have been parroting Iranian talking points and almost taking the side of terrorists and those who are out to kill the Americans.”

Tapper said, “Almost taking the side of terrorists.”

