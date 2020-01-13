Burger King is the latest target of One Million Moms, a conservative activist group that focuses on stopping “the exploitation of our children, especially by the entertainment media,” according to its website.

The group, a branch of the American Family Association, has launched several campaigns against television shows and advertisements, as well as entities like Chick-fil-A, Kellogg’s and Barnes & Noble that tend to be popular with children.

The most recent campaign against Burger King came after the food chain released a promotional video for its new meatless Impossible Whopper, a plant-based alternative to the original burger.

a big deal just became a bigger deal. the Impossible Whopper is available nationwide starting 8/8. pic.twitter.com/TpFQenSLFQ — Burger King (@BurgerKing) August 1, 2019

The ad, showcasing people’s reactions to the Impossible Whopper in New York City, includes a man saying “Damn, that’s good.” One Million Moms quickly launched a campaign to edit or pull the commercial from air altogether.

In a press release, One Million Moms said that it “finds this highly inappropriate. When responding to the taste test, he didn’t have to curse. Or if, in fact, it was a real and unscripted interview in which the man was not an actor, then Burger King could have simply chosen to edit the profanity out of the commercial.”

The organization continued to say that the commercial “is extremely destructive and damaging to impressionable children viewing the commercial. We all know children repeat what they hear.”

One Million Moms — with a dubious membership count — recently made headlines by threatening the Hallmark Channel with a boycott if it did not remove a commercial featuring a lesbian wedding and kiss. After severe backlash, the Hallmark channel reinstated the commercial, which was an ad for Zola.com, a wedding planning website.

Other current campaigns include petitioning Mattel to discontinue its line of gender inclusive dolls and asking Barnes & Noble to stop selling a book titled “If You Give a Pig A White House”, a parody of “If You Give A Pig A Pancake” criticizing President Trump.

The Burger King petition currently has 9,029 signatures.