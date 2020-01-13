The conservative group One Million Moms called out Burger King for using the word “damn” in a commercial to promote its new meatless burger.

The organization posted a lengthy statement on its website that ripped the advertisement, calling it “irresponsible and tasteless.”

“In the Burger King commercial that is currently airing on TV, customers’ responses are being videoed as they taste-test the Impossible Whopper,” the statement reads. “One man is completely shocked that the burger is not beef, so he uses the d-word to describe how he feels about himself for being deceived by the taste of the burger.”

In the ad, a man said “damn that’s good” after taking a bit of his Impossible Whopper, which is made from plants instead of beef.

“One Million Moms finds this highly inappropriate,” the group’s statement continues. “When responding to the taste test, he didn’t have to curse. Or if, in fact, it was a real and unscripted interview in which the man was not an actor, then Burger King could have simply chosen to edit the profanity out of the commercial.

“Burger King’s Impossible Whopper ad is irresponsible and tasteless. It is extremely destructive and damaging to impressionable children viewing the commercial. We all know children repeat what they hear.”

The statement added the commercial is airing in the evenings and kids are likely to see it.

Accompanying the statement is a petition that urges Burger King to either cancel or edit the ad or face a boycott. As of Monday night, the number of signees was approaching 10,000.