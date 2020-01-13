Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, predicted Monday that opening arguments in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump are likely to begin Tuesday, Jan. 21.

“Tuesday is what it’s feeling like,” Cornyn told a group of reporters in response to a question about opening arguments. “We’d actually be glued to our chair starting Tuesday, I think.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., still has not sent the articles of impeachment from the House and has not indicated when she will do so. According the the Senate’s rules, the trial technically begins the day following its receipt of the articles unless that day falls on Sunday.

Pelosi is expected to transmit the articles this week.

But, Cornyn told reporters, opening arguments would be delayed by the swearing-in of senators, who will be jurors, and by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts who will preside over the proceedings. They will also have to pass a resolution to establish the trial rules and send a summons to Trump’s legal team.

Monday is the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, so that will delay proceedings yet another day.

Cornyn added he does not believe there are enough Repulican votes to dismiss the charges, contrary to a tweet by Trump.

“My understanding is that most Republicans want to have a full trial,” Cornyn said, then vote guilty or not guilty on the charges.