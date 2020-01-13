https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/creepy-videos-released-of-meghan-markle-controlling-prince-harry/

Last week Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stunned the Royal Family when news broke on social media that were stepping back from their royal duties following two years of intense media scrutiny.

The London Times alleged that Meghan was the driving force behind the decision. The royal couple have been staying for the past six weeks at at the home of Canadian billionaire Frank Giustra, who has close ties to the Clintons and is involved in one the the Clintons’ uranium scandals. Harry and Meghan are also reportedly being advised by Barack and Michelle Obama on life after the royal family.

Meghan reportedly will not move back to Los Angeles as long as Donald Trump is president.

Now there are creepy videos floating on social media of Meghan Markle controlling Prince Harry.

This video is really quite shocking of Meghan’s controlling.

Via Jack Posobiec:

Here’s another one.

More controlling…

This is interesting–

Piers Morgan weighs in on the royal crisis…

The post Creepy Videos Released of Meghan Markle Controlling Prince Harry appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...