Actor Danny DeVito formally endorsed Sen. Bernie SandersBernie SandersCardi B: ‘I think I want to be a politician’ Local New Hampshire SEIU branch bucks national union to endorse Sanders Warren: ‘Disappointed’ to hear Sanders urging volunteers ‘to trash me’ MORE (I-Vt.) for president Monday after also lending the Vermont senator his support in 2016.

“It means the world to me to be on Bernie’s side because I know that’s the right side of history,” the “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star said in a video endorsement posted Monday. “He’s the guy to do it. He is the man to beat Trump. He is the man to change our whole system.”

“We’re going to fix ourselves. And then we’re going to be an example — the shining example that we should be,” DeVito continued. “The skies are becoming clear. And when the skies clear up, what’s standing there is the person who is, the one who’s been there forever saying the same thing, fighting for the people.”

Other recent celebrity endorsers of the Vermont senator include Cardi B, actor Mark Ruffalo, model Emily Ratajkowski and singer Brandi Carlile.