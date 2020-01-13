The 2020 Oscar nominations are here. Snubs include Jennifer Lopez for “Hustlers.” Eddie Murphy for “Dolemite” and everything for that movie. But I’m really shocked that “1917” didn’t get editing. This was the movie with the “one cut” and incredible editing by Lee Smith. What??? And no women editors, no nomination for Greta Gerwig. There was also nothing for “The Farewell”– no Awkwafina, or “Cats,” of course. Robert De Niro was not nommed for “The Irishman.” (See my next story.)
Other snubs: No Clint Eastwood, but Kathy Bates made it in from “Richard Jewell.” Nothing for “Just Mercy.” Almost nothing for African Americans except Cynthia Erivo as “Harriet.”
In documentaries, “Maiden” was ignored. This was really a shame.
Best Picture
Ford v Ferrari, Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917, Once Upon a Time, Parasite
Actor in a Leading Role
Antonio Banderas, Leonardo Di Caprio, Adam Driver, Joaquin Phoenix, Jonathan Pryce
Actress in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo, Scarlett Johansson, Saoirse Ronan, Charlize Theron, Renee Zellweger
Animated Feature Film
Dragon, Lost My Body Klaus, Missing Link, Toy Story 4
Cinematography
Irishman, Joker Lighthouse, 1917, Once Upon a time
Directing
Irishman, Joker, 1917, Once Upon a Time, Parasite
Documentary Feature
American Factory. The Cave, Edge of Democracy, For Sama, Honeyland
Documentary Short Subject
Absence, Learning to Skateboard, Life Over Skates Me, St Louis Superman, Walk Run Chacha
International Feature Film
Corpus Christi, Honeyland, Les Miserables, Pain and Glory, Parasite
Makeup and Hairstyling
Bombshell Judy 1917 Maleficient
Visual Effects
Avengers, Irishman, Lion King, 1917, Star Wars
Adapted Screenplay
Irishman, Jojo, Joker, Little Women, Two Popes
Original Screenplay
Knives out, Marriage Story, 1917, Once Upon a time, Parasite
Original Song
Toy Story 4, Rocketman, Diane Warren, Into the Unknown, Stand Up
Production Design
Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, 117, Once Upon a Time, Parasite
Actor in a Supporting Role
Tom Hanks, Anthony Hopkins, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Brad Pitt
Actress in a Supporting Role
Kathy Bates, Laura Dern, Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Margot Robbie
Costume Design
Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, Once Upon a Time
Film Editing
Ford v Ferrari, Irishman, Jojo Rabbit. Joker, Pparasite
Original Score
Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917, Star Wars
Animated Short Film
Dcera (Daughter) Hair Love Kitbull Memorable Sister
Live Action Short Film
Sound Editing
Ford, Joker, 1917. Once Upon a Time, Star Wars
Sound Mixing
Ad Astra, Ford , Joker, 1917, Once Upon a Time