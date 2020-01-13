Home awards UPDATING Oscar Nominations: Snubs Include JLo, Beyonce, Eddie Murphy, “1917” for Editing,…

The 2020 Oscar nominations are here. Snubs include Jennifer Lopez for “Hustlers.” Eddie Murphy for “Dolemite” and everything for that movie. But I’m really shocked that “1917” didn’t get editing. This was the movie with the “one cut” and incredible editing by Lee Smith. What??? And no women editors, no nomination for Greta Gerwig. There was also nothing for “The Farewell”– no Awkwafina, or “Cats,” of course. Robert De Niro was not nommed for “The Irishman.” (See my next story.)

Other snubs: No Clint Eastwood, but Kathy Bates made it in from “Richard Jewell.” Nothing for “Just Mercy.” Almost nothing for African Americans except Cynthia Erivo as “Harriet.”

In documentaries, “Maiden” was ignored. This was really a shame.

Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari, Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917, Once Upon a Time, Parasite

Actor in a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas, Leonardo Di Caprio, Adam Driver, Joaquin Phoenix, Jonathan Pryce

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, Scarlett Johansson, Saoirse Ronan, Charlize Theron, Renee Zellweger

Animated Feature Film

Dragon, Lost My Body Klaus, Missing Link, Toy Story 4

Cinematography

Irishman, Joker Lighthouse, 1917, Once Upon a time

Directing

Irishman, Joker, 1917, Once Upon a Time, Parasite

Documentary Feature

American Factory. The Cave, Edge of Democracy, For Sama, Honeyland

Documentary Short Subject

Absence, Learning to Skateboard, Life Over Skates Me, St Louis Superman, Walk Run Chacha

International Feature Film

Corpus Christi, Honeyland, Les Miserables, Pain and Glory, Parasite

Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell Judy 1917 Maleficient

Visual Effects

Avengers, Irishman, Lion King, 1917, Star Wars

Adapted Screenplay

Irishman, Jojo, Joker, Little Women, Two Popes

Original Screenplay

Knives out, Marriage Story, 1917, Once Upon a time, Parasite

Original Song

Toy Story 4, Rocketman, Diane Warren, Into the Unknown, Stand Up

Production Design

Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, 117, Once Upon a Time, Parasite

Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks, Anthony Hopkins, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Brad Pitt

Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates, Laura Dern, Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Margot Robbie

Costume Design

Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, Once Upon a Time

Film Editing

Ford v Ferrari, Irishman, Jojo Rabbit. Joker, Pparasite

Original Score

Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917, Star Wars

Animated Short Film

Dcera (Daughter) Hair Love Kitbull Memorable Sister

Live Action Short Film

Sound Editing

Ford, Joker, 1917. Once Upon a Time, Star Wars

Sound Mixing

Ad Astra, Ford , Joker, 1917, Once Upon a Time

Share this:

Author Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News. He writes for Parade magazine and has written for Details, Vogue, the New York Times, Post, and Daily News and many other publications. He is the writer and co-producer of “Only the Strong Survive,” a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals. More articles from author