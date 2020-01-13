Freshman swing district Democrat Rep. Kendra Horn (D-OK) declined over the weekend to say if she believes President Donald Trump is a “traitor.”

At a town hall in Bethany, Oklahoma, on Saturday, one Oklahoman asked Rep. Horn if she believes President Trump is a “traitor.”

The Oklahoma Democrat declined to answer.

She served as one of the many battleground Democrats to vote for both articles of impeachment, charging the president with abusing the office of the presidency and obstructing Congress.

Horn said she backed the article of impeachments alleging abuse of power because “no president of any party ever should ask a foreign nation to put their thumbs on the scales of our elections and interfere in our elections.”

Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) spokesman Calvin Moore said in a statement Monday that the freshman Democrat could have quickly shot down the notion that the president betrayed the country.

Moore said, “Kendra Horn already made it clear that she sides with the unhinged left when she joined their efforts to impeach this President, but her refusal to speak up against their crazed rhetoric makes her allegiance to them all the more apparent.”

Horn represents Oklahoma’s Fifth Congressional District, which is one of the 13 congressional districts President Trump won during the 2016 presidential election by more than six percent and House Democrats managed to flip during the 2018 midterm elections.

When Rep. Horn announced her support for impeachment in December, she said impeachment was necessary to preserve “our democracy.”

“We cannot allow any president of either party to abuse the power of their office or to obstruct Congress,” she added. “Therefore, we must act to protect our Constitution, the integrity of our elections, and our national security.”

