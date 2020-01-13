http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/kzL7PlNNAHo/

Major League Baseball seemed to catch the sports world off-guard on Monday, when they handed down a historic punishment to the Houston Astros as a result of a sign-stealing scheme the team ran during 2017.

Included in the long list of punishments was a $5 million fine, the maximum allowable fine under the MLB constitution. The Astros also had their first and second round picks taken away in both 2020 and 2021. In addition, General Manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch were both suspended for a year, then subsequently fired by Astros Owner Jim Crane.

Many fans were taken aback by the severity of the punishment meted out by MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, but the fans weren’t alone. Several current and former MLB players – and media types – took to Twitter to make their surprise known.

