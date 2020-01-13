Vegan Cory Booker dropped out of the 2020 Dem race on Monday and Trump had fun a little fun trolling the New Jersey Senator, who was polling at zero.

Booker dropped out of the race due to a lack of financial resources and will run for reelection of his Senate seat.

“It’s with a full heart that I share this news—I’m suspending my campaign for president.” Booker said in a tweet Monday morning.

It’s with a full heart that I share this news—I’m suspending my campaign for president. To my team, supporters, and everyone who gave me a shot—thank you. I am so proud of what we built, and I feel nothing but faith in what we can accomplish together. pic.twitter.com/Fxvc549vlJ — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 13, 2020

Trump fired off a tweet saying he can ‘rest easy tonight’ knowing Cory Booker dropped out of the race.

TRUMP: “Really Big Breaking News (Kidding): Booker, who was in zero polling territory, just dropped out of the Democrat Presidential Primary Race. Now I can rest easy tonight. I was sooo concerned that I would someday have to go head to head with him!”

Really Big Breaking News (Kidding): Booker, who was in zero polling territory, just dropped out of the Democrat Presidential Primary Race. Now I can rest easy tonight. I was sooo concerned that I would someday have to go head to head with him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2020

Apparently race-baiting and telling Americans they need to eat vegan cheese and fake meat doesn’t work.

