On Thursday, a Facebook glitch revealed who’s posting on climate change alarmist Greta Thunberg’s Facebook page: her father Svantes Thunberg and “Climate Crisis activist” Adarsh Prathap.

“[A] bug that was live from Thursday evening until Friday morning allowed anyone to easily reveal the accounts running a Page, essentially doxing anyone who posted to one,” Wired reported Friday.

“We quickly fixed an issue where someone could see who edited or published a post on behalf of a Page when looking at its edit history,” Facebook responded to the controversy in a statement. “We are grateful to the security researcher who alerted us to this issue.”

“Still, despite the Friday morning fix,” Wired explained, “screenshots circulated on 4chan, Imgur, and social media appearing to show the accounts behind the official Facebook Pages of the pseudonymous artist Banksy, Russian president Vladimir Putin, former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, the hacking collective Anonymous, climate activist Greta Thunberg, and rapper Snoop Dogg, among others.”

Screenshot circulating online show Svantes and Prathap behind the teen climate activist’s Facebook page.

Seemingly confirming the screenshots, Thunberg addressed the issue on Saturday.

“Some people have been asking who manages this page. First of all, since last spring I only use Facebook to repost what I write on my Twitter and Instagram accounts,” wrote the teen.

“Since I have chosen not to be on Facebook personally ( I tried early on but decided it wasn’t for me) I use my father Svantes account to repost content, because you need an account to moderate a Facebook page,” explained Thunberg.

Prathap, Thunberg explained, founded the official Greta Thunberg Facebook page “long before” she knew it existed. Since folks already thought it was her real page, she said, she decided to co-manage the page.

“The rest that is shared on Facebook is reposted from Twitter and Instagram by the guy who founded the Greta Thunberg Facebook page long before I knew it existed,” wrote Thunberg. “His name is Adarsh Prathap and he lives in India. Since a lot of people thought it was my official page in the beginning I asked if I could co-manage it and he said yes.”

“All texts posted on my Facebook page has of course been written by me, just like everything else,” claimed Thunberg.

“Thank you for clarifying, Greta,” responded Prathap. “It’s my pleasure to help you out as much I can.”

“And a word to people who are running behind Greta and now me to attack on twitter and facebook,” he added, “Let’s talk about climate breakdown and solutions. Let’s support each other to overcome this crisis together!”

Earlier this month, Svantes revealed that he initially thought his daughter’s far-left “activism was a ‘bad idea’ and that he and his wife were ‘not’ supportive of it,” The Daily Wire reported.

“She decided to do this. We said quite clearly that we would not support it,” Svante told the media. “Well, obviously we thought it was a bad idea, putting yourself out there with all the hate on social media and the idea of your own daughter sort of putting herself on the very front line of such a huge question like climate change.”